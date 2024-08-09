Yung Miami opens up about City Girls split

Yung Miami has recently shared her thoughts on the split between her and JT, igniting a wave of mixed reactions on social media. The rapper, known for her candidness, explained the reasons behind their decision to pursue solo careers during a recent podcast episode of “Caresha Please.”

Understanding the split

In a previous interview with Complex, Yung Miami revealed that she and JT were in two different spaces during the release of their album RAW in October 2023. She expressed that their individual paths were not aligning.

During the premiere of her podcast on Aug. 8, Miami elaborated on their financial struggles as a duo, admitting that there came a point where the City Girls weren’t making any money. She emphasized the need to focus on her own career, especially as a mother.

Despite the split, Yung Miami reassured fans that her relationship with JT is not entirely negative.

Yung Miami’s response to criticism

Following the podcast premiere, Yung Miami took to X to address the mixed reception from fans. She stated, “I knew the interview would be 50/50 but I feel good telling my truth! I’m about to go outside and have a ball I deserve it see yall later :)”

On Aug. 9, she shared another post expressing her understanding of various perspectives: “I understand every POV I’m digesting everything.”

As Yung Miami and JT navigate their individual paths, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the City Girls. Will they reunite, or is this the end of an era? Only time will tell.