JT journeys from City Girls to solo stardom with ‘City Cinderella’

2024 marks a significant rebirth for JT, one-half of the dynamic duo City Girls. After their last album, RAW, fell short of expectations, JT and Yung Miami decided to take a break from the group to explore their individual artistry. JT took the lead, releasing her solo debut mixtape, City Cinderella, which showcases her multifaceted talent.

Exploring new horizons

City Cinderella reflects the various dimensions of JT’s artistry that fans may not have fully experienced with City Girls. The mixtape features introspective tracks like “Intro (Hope),” where she candidly discusses her upbringing in the Yams. Other standout tracks include “Uncle Al,” which pays homage to her Miami roots, and the club anthem “Okay,” which has been lighting up nightlife scenes since its release.

Defining her identity

JT expressed her desire to create a project that authentically represents her as a solo artist. This commitment to authenticity is evident in her approach to promoting her music. She embarked on a club tour, performing at various venues across the country, which she described as a humbling experience that reminded her of her roots.

Reflections on growth and challenges

Despite facing negativity online and the challenges of transitioning from large arena concerts to intimate club settings, JT emphasized the importance of connecting with her audience.

While JT is focused on her solo career, she acknowledges that her time with City Girls is an integral part of her identity. She reinforced that her roots will always be a part of her journey.

Success beyond money

When discussing her definition of success, JT emphasized the importance of inner peace and happiness over financial gain. She reflected on her personal growth and the chaotic nature of her life.

Looking ahead

JT is already looking toward her next project, which she promises will be different from City Cinderella. She is eager to continue experimenting with her sound and evolving as an artist. As she moves forward, JT remains committed to authenticity, ensuring that her music reflects her true self.

In a world where many artists conform to trends, JT stands out by embracing her individuality and sharing her story through her music. With City Cinderella, she not only marks her territory as a solo artist but also sets the stage for a promising future.