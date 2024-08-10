4Batz surprises fan with $1200 during Dallas concert

In a heartwarming moment that showcased his commitment to his fans, rising star 4Batz made headlines during his recent performance in Dallas as part of his Thank U, Jada tour. The singer not only entertained but also delivered on a promise made in his hit single, “act ii: date @ 8.”

A fan’s bold request

During the concert, a fan took the opportunity to challenge 4Batz to live up to his lyrics. She playfully asked him for help after breaking a nail while enjoying the show. She reminded him of his lyrics, “Two hundred for your f—ing nails,” prompting laughter from the crowd.

4Batz steps up

In a moment of spontaneity, 4Batz invited the fan onstage and engaged with her request. His DJ chimed in, suggesting a total of $700 for both her hair and nails. With the crowd cheering, 4Batz pulled out a wad of cash, revealing $1,200 to cover the expenses.

More than just a concert

4Batz’s Dallas show was not just about the money; it was about creating memorable experiences for his fans. He has been known to preview new music during his concerts, including an upcoming collaboration with Sexyy Red, which fans eagerly anticipate.

4Batz’s interaction with his fan highlights the strong connection he has with his audience. By honoring his lyrics and making a fan’s night unforgettable, he proves that he is not just a performer but a true entertainer. Keep an eye on this rising star as he continues to make waves in the music industry!