Apple issues new update for iPhone

iPhone users have been urged to install the latest software update to their phones.

Apple has put out iOS 17.6.1 in order to fix an issue relating to iCloud, with the tech giant explaining the new version of the software contains some important bug fixes due to a problem “that prevents enabling or disabling Apple’s Advanced Data Protection feature.”

Advanced Data Protection is an extra feature you can switch on at any time for additional iCloud services, including device, Messages and Photos back-ups.

When it is activated, the majority of iCloud data is protected using end-to-end encryption. However, a bug in iOS 17.6 meant a small number of users were unable to switch it on, leading to an error message or a failure, though affected users were never mistakenly told it was working when it wasn’t.

iPhone users can either wait for the update to download and install automatically on their phones or manually put it on their systems by going to Settings General Software Update.