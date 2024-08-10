August Alsina and Zu share boating adventure on social media

Recently, footage surfaced of August Alsina and Zu sailing across a stunning blue sea, showcasing their fun day out on a boat. The duo was all about enjoying the sun and each other’s company, serving looks while they soaked up the summer vibes.

Both Alsina and Zu shared their boat day adventures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their summer escapade.

Social media buzz

Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement about the duo’s outing. Many were thrilled to see Alsina living his best life with Zu, showering them with compliments.

More about Alsina and Zu

You might remember August Alsina introducing Zu on VH1’s “The Surreal Life” in 2022. During the show, the “No Love” singer shared that Zu was teaching him about love and healing.

While Alsina has not officially confirmed a romantic relationship with Zu, their close bond has sparked speculation among fans. Zu is also a musician, and the two collaborated on a track titled “2 am” in June 2022.

As we continue to follow their journey, we can’t help but root for this dynamic duo. What are your thoughts on August Alsina and Zu’s relationship? Let us know!