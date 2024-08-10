Rick Ross faces lawsuit over wheelchair accessibility at car show

Rick Ross is currently facing a lawsuit from Darris Straughter, a man who claims he was denied wheelchair accommodations to attend the 3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show. This event took place at Ross’ expansive 235-acre estate, known as “The Promised Land,” located in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Straughter, who has been living with a disability since a traumatic spinal cord injury in 2018, purchased a ticket and made travel arrangements to attend the show. According to reports from TMZ, he reached out to event organizers two weeks before the event to communicate his need for wheelchair access.

Despite receiving assurances that a wheelchair-accessible shuttle would be available to transport him from the parking area to the event, Straughter faced significant challenges. After waiting several hours without any sign of the shuttle, he was forced to return to his hotel in Miami, Florida, unable to attend the highly anticipated event.

Straughter, along with his attorney John Hoover, claims that the event organizers had promised refunds for attendees who faced accessibility issues. However, they have yet to receive a response regarding their refund request. Complaints regarding the event’s organization and accessibility have also surfaced on the event’s Instagram page, with several attendees expressing similar frustrations and requesting refunds.

As a result of these events, Straughter is suing Rick Ross for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. He is seeking damages and advocating for future events to ensure proper accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

This lawsuit highlights the ongoing challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in accessing public events. It raises important questions about the responsibilities of event organizers to provide adequate accommodations and the legal implications of failing to do so.