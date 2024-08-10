Top laptop bags for back-to-school and beyond

As the back-to-school season approaches, it’s essential to equip yourself with the right tools, and that includes a reliable laptop bag. Our laptops are not just devices; they’re our lifelines, storing everything from lecture notes to cherished memories. Protecting this investment is crucial, and we’ve curated a list of stylish and functional laptop bags from trusted brands like Beis, Monos and Calpak.

Why you need a quality laptop bag

Protection: A good laptop bag safeguards your tech from damage.

Storage: Ample space for your laptop and other essentials.

Style: Look good while carrying your tech.

Must-have laptop bags

1. Beis Large Work Tote

The Beis Large Work Tote is the ultimate carry-all. It accommodates your laptop and all your 9 to 5 essentials while featuring a trolley pass-through for effortless travel.

2. Bellroy Tokyo Tote

This nylon tote from Bellroy is a master of disguise, holding a 13-inch laptop, shoes, a water bottle, and more, all while keeping your tech safe with a padded sleeve.

3. Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack

The Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack is crafted from upcycled materials and features multiple pockets, including a mesh sleeve for your laptop, making it both stylish and functional.

4. Monos Metro Backpack

The Monos Metro Backpack offers separate compartments for your phone, passport and gym gear, with nine color options to match your style.

5. EaseGave Multi-Pocket Laptop Bag

This bag looks like a purse but is spacious enough to fit several laptops and accessories, making it a bestseller on Amazon.

6. Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag

The Calpak Haven Laptop Tote combines fashion and function with ample pockets and a removable laptop sleeve for extra space.

Investing in a quality laptop bag is essential for protecting your tech while maintaining your style. Whether you’re heading back to school or just need a reliable bag for everyday use, these options will keep your laptop safe and your style fresh.