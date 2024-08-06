21 Savage spearheads Issa Back 2 School Drive for 3,000 students

Rap star 21 Savage was the man of the day for many school-aged kids — and for all of DeKalb County, Georgia – on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The Grammy-winning and multiplatinum artist has been connecting with the youth in more ways than just his lyrics and electrifying stage performances. The 31-year-old “Good Good” emcee hosted his eighth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive by distributing a plethora of supplies for 3,000 children.

Savage, who was born in London as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph before moving to metro Atlanta as a child, handed out backpacks, sneakers, uniforms and a financial literacy handbook Savage created for the youth through his Leading By Example Foundation in partnership with Momma Flystyle.

The event was sponsored by Amazon Access, Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, Telfar, Body Armour, Hot Topic Foundation, Ethika, Live Nation, Epic Records, Warner Chappell and the Atlanta Hawks.

For his continued humanitarianism and spearheading multiple philanthropic endeavors, Savage was presented with the “21 Savage Leading By Example Day” proclamation for Aug. 4 in DeKalb County, Georgia, by Congressman Hank Johnson and his wife, Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

The day included the first Leading By Example Social Impact Village, which was sponsored by Amazon Access. It also featured the Decatur-Dekalb chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, which hosted a voter registration drive.

Moreover, 21 Savage and Leading By Example partnered with Wealthy Habits to author and launch a free financial literacy book aimed at teaching youth the fundamentals of financial success early on. The book, Master Your Money Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, is now available for free on the Leading By Example website.

This is the latest in a growing list of accolades recognizing Savage’s humanitarianism. In 2022, while Savage hosted his fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event in Stone Mountain, State Rep. Billy Mitchell officially named Dec. 21 “21 Savage Day” in the state of Georgia.