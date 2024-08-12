TLC and Shaggy to perform at Ravinia in metro Chicago

Fans are scooping up tickets to see TLC, one of the bestselling girl groups of all time, share the stage with internationally renowned reggae star Shaggy at Ravinia on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park, Illinois, about 25 miles north of the Windy City.

TLC, which is comprised of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas, formed in Atlanta in 1991 and quickly became known for the group’s unique fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and pop that was liberally laced with empowering lyrics. Their sophomore album, CrazySexyCool, has sold 23 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling album by an American girl group in history. The album was released in 1994 and spent over two years on the Billboard 200. It was certified platinum 12 times in the United States, making TLC the first female group to achieve diamond status. The group has won four Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades. Their hits include “Waterfalls,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Red Light Special,” “Creep,” “Baby-Baby-Baby” and “Scrubs.”

Shaggy, who was born Orville Richard Burrell CD, is a Jamaican-American reggae singer who scored breakthrough fame with the 1993 hit “Oh Carolina” and continued with the 2000 album Hot Shot, featuring hits “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel.” He won Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album in 1996 and 2019.

Fans can visit the Ravinia Festival website to purchase tickets. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.