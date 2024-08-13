Butun Body is revolutionizing clean beauty with functional fragrance

In a world where cleanliness has taken center stage, Butun Body emerges as a game-changer in the beauty industry. Founded by friends Nadiyah Spencer and Tennille Turner, this innovative brand offers a full range of sanitizing yet moisturizing products that redefine what it means to be clean.

The birth of Butun Body

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened our hygiene awareness, making hand sanitizers a household staple. However, Spencer and Turner recognized that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between cleanliness and skincare. During the lockdown, they conceptualized Butun Body, which means whole in Turkish, reflecting their commitment to holistic wellness.

A unique product line

Butun Body’s collection features rich body butters, nourishing lotions and invigorating scrubs, all complemented by signature perfumes. Inspired by their travels in Istanbul, Tunisia and Morocco, the founders aimed to create products that move with the wearer.

Innovative sanitizing solutions

Spencer emphasizes the need for scented sanitizers that don’t compromise on quality. The Sun Tzu collection was born out of her experiences in fitness studios, where she sought a better alternative to traditional alcohol-laden sanitizers. The sprays are designed for versatile use, ensuring cleanliness without sacrificing fragrance or moisture.

Mind, body and soul

Butun Body’s three collections — SUN-TZU, RHASSOUL and HAMMAM —are infused with clinically-studied mood enhancement technology and antibacterial ingredients. This thoughtful curation aims to support both mind and body throughout your active lifestyle.

Growing recognition

Butun Body’s unique approach has garnered attention from national distributors, including fitness franchises like Pure Barre and Solidcore, as well as The Tracy Anderson fitness studios. The brand’s commitment to catering to the mind, body and soul resonates with consumers seeking a more holistic beauty experience.

Butun Body is not just a brand; it’s a movement towards a new standard in clean beauty. By merging functionality with fragrance, Spencer and Turner are paving the way for a healthier, more luxurious approach to personal care. For more information about Butun Body, visit their official website.