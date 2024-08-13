Halle Berry reflects on work injuries and iconic roles

Halle Berry, the acclaimed Oscar and Golden Globe winner, recently opened up about the extensive injuries she has endured throughout her impressive 30-plus-year acting career. During a candid interview with her co-star Mark Wahlberg, promoting their upcoming Netflix film, The Union, Berry shared her remarkable resilience and the physical toll of her craft.

Injuries that tell a story

Berry revealed that she has been knocked out three times and has suffered various injuries that highlight the demanding nature of her profession. Here’s a list of some of the injuries she has sustained: a broken arm, broken ribs (two ribs in one incident, three in another), a broken tailbone, broken toes (two) and a broken middle finger.

In a light-hearted exchange, Berry asked Wahlberg about his own injury history, to which he humorously included a repeatedly bruised ego among his list of mishaps.

Memorable moments in filmmaking

As the conversation progressed, Berry reflected on her experiences in the industry, including a particularly perilous moment while filming Catwoman in 2004. She described it as the dumbest moviemaking moment of all time, showcasing her ability to laugh at the challenges she faced.

Interestingly, Catwoman recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. While the film initially received mixed reviews, it has since undergone a softer reassessment. Berry commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt social media post, expressing that the character will always be close to her heart. In a previous interview, she humorously defended the film, noting that it earned her a lot of money and changed her life.

Upcoming projects

Fans can catch Halle Berry in The Union, directed by Julian Farino, which also stars Mike Colter and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The film hits Netflix this Friday, and anticipation is high for this new addition to her impressive filmography.