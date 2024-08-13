This week’s hottest sneaker releases: A trendy shift in footwear

This week’s sneaker lineup marks a refreshing shift from Summer Olympics-themed styles to a diverse range of footwear that caters to every sneakerhead’s taste. Here’s a closer look at the must-have releases hitting the market.

Converse Shai Weapon

Price: $130

Release date: Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m

Where to buy: Converse.com and select retailers

Details: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Shai Weapon pays homage to vintage fashion with crackled leather details that evoke the charm of aged apparel.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2

Price: $260

Release date: Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m

Where to buy: Newbalance.com and select retailers

Details: This stunning colorway features a light pink hue that covers the mesh and premium hairy suede upper, complemented by a split sail and white midsole.

Nike Freak 6 Roses

Price: $150

Release date: Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m

Where to buy: Nike.com and select retailers

Details: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sixth signature shoe debuts in the Roses colorway, a tribute to his late father, Charles, continuing the legacy of heartfelt designs.

Air Jordan 11 Low Diffused Blue

Price: $190

Release date: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m

Where to buy: Nike.com and select retailers

Details: The Diffused Blue Air Jordan 11 Low features a classic white mesh upper with a striking blue patent leather overlay, perfect for your summer footwear rotation.

These releases showcase a blend of style, heritage and innovation, making them essential additions to any sneaker collection. Don’t miss out on these trending kicks!