This week’s hottest sneaker releases: A trendy shift in footwear

sneakers wall
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / M-Production

This week’s sneaker lineup marks a refreshing shift from Summer Olympics-themed styles to a diverse range of footwear that caters to every sneakerhead’s taste. Here’s a closer look at the must-have releases hitting the market.


Converse Shai Weapon

Price: $130
Release date: Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m
Where to buy: Converse.com and select retailers
Details: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Shai Weapon pays homage to vintage fashion with crackled leather details that evoke the charm of aged apparel.


New Balance Made in UK 991v2

Price: $260
Release date: Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m
Where to buy: Newbalance.com and select retailers
Details: This stunning colorway features a light pink hue that covers the mesh and premium hairy suede upper, complemented by a split sail and white midsole.

Nike Freak 6 Roses

Price: $150
Release date: Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m
Where to buy: Nike.com and select retailers
Details: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sixth signature shoe debuts in the Roses colorway, a tribute to his late father, Charles, continuing the legacy of heartfelt designs.


Air Jordan 11 Low Diffused Blue

Price: $190
Release date: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m
Where to buy: Nike.com and select retailers
Details: The Diffused Blue Air Jordan 11 Low features a classic white mesh upper with a striking blue patent leather overlay, perfect for your summer footwear rotation.

These releases showcase a blend of style, heritage and innovation, making them essential additions to any sneaker collection. Don’t miss out on these trending kicks!

