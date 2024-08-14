Janet Jackson reveals surprising family connections during BBC interview

Janet Jackson, the iconic pop star known for her hits like “Rhythm Nation,” recently shared some surprising family connections during her appearance on BBC’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show. It turns out that she is related to not just her famous siblings, but also to other musical legends.

During the interview, Jackson revealed that she is cousins with renowned artists Tracy Chapman and Stevie Wonder. Jackson added that both are related to her through her mother’s side of the family. She humorously included Samuel L. Jackson in the mix, as well. This revelation adds a fascinating layer to the already illustrious Jackson family tree.

Family ties in the music industry

While Jackson confirmed her connections to Chapman and Wonder, Samuel L. Jackson has previously denied any familial ties to the Jackson family. In a video for Wired magazine, he firmly stated no when asked if he was related to Michael Jackson. This playful contradiction highlights the complexities of celebrity family trees.

Janet Jackson, born Janet Damita Jo Jackson, grew up in a household filled with musical talent, including her brothers from the legendary Jackson Five: Jackie, Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and the late Michael Jackson, along with her brother Randy and sisters Rebbie and La Toya. Jackson is also a proud mother to her son, Eissa Al Mana, who is 7 years old.

Upcoming tour and legacy

As she continues to build her legacy, Janet Jackson is preparing for her upcoming European tour, which kicks off in early September in Paris. The tour will include multiple stops across the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

With her rich family history and ongoing contributions to music, Janet Jackson remains a vital figure in the entertainment industry, connecting generations through her artistry and familial ties.