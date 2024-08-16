John Legend launches The Journeys Collection with Rove Concepts

Renowned artist John Legend is taking his passion for design to new heights with the launch of The Journeys Collection, a unique collaboration with Rove Concepts. This collection is inspired by Legend’s personal journey and aims to create special moments in home decor.

A new chapter in interior design

John Legend, known for his illustrious music career and impactful social work, is also making waves in the world of interior design. Following his previous partnership with the Etsy Home Collection, this new venture with Rove Concepts showcases his commitment to quality, inclusivity and creativity. Legend’s vision aligns perfectly with Rove’s mission to promote self-expression through design.

What to expect from The Journeys Collection

The collection features soft textures and rounded edges, designed to create a calming environment that encourages relaxation and creativity. Legend emphasizes the importance of curating a comfortable home space.

Featured pieces in the collection

The Journeys Collection includes several standout pieces from Rove Concepts:

The Kaye Sofa (Standard + Large) – Regular: From $2,572, Member: From $1,929

The Orb Side Table – Regular: $265, Member: $199

The Orb Coffee Table – Regular: $665, Member: $499

The Beja Rug – Regular: From $1,332, Member: From $999

The Curva Lounge Chair – Launching soon, details to come

Exciting giveaway opportunity

To celebrate the launch, Rove Concepts is hosting a giveaway where one lucky winner and a friend will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to attend a secret event with John Legend this fall.

John Legend’s The Journeys Collection is not just about furniture; it’s about creating spaces that reflect love and comfort. This collaboration with Rove Concepts is set to inspire many to transform their homes into personal sanctuaries.

For more information on John Legend’s Rove Concepts collection, visit Rove Concepts’ official website.