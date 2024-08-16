Sherri Shepherd discusses her career and health ahead of ‘Sherri’ season 3

As the host of the talk show “Sherri,” Sherri Shepherd has become a master interviewer, connecting with guests like a good friend. With her show entering its third season this fall, Shepherd discusses her career, self-care routines and ongoing health journey.

Exciting guests in season 3

Shepherd’s enthusiasm for the upcoming season is contagious. She expressed her excitement about hosting a diverse lineup of dream guests, including Eminem, Cardi B and even the Obamas. When asked about a potential twerking contest with Megan Thee Stallion, Shepherd joked that she would like Megan to show her some moves.

Empowering Black women

Throughout our conversation, Shepherd emphasized her commitment to uplifting Black women. She uses her platform to celebrate their stories and achievements, mentioning influential figures in her life, including her mother, Niecy Nash and Viola Davis. She shared that her show is No. 1 with Black women ages 25 to 54 and No. 2 with all women, highlighting the strong support from her audience.

Health advocacy and diabetes management

Shepherd is also passionate about health and wellness, especially as someone living with type 2 diabetes. She shared that her son, Jeffrey, is her biggest motivation to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Shepherd often shares her health journey with her fans, advocating for diabetes awareness.

Partnering with Pfizer for awareness

In her commitment to health advocacy, Shepherd has partnered with Pfizer for the “This Is Your Shot” campaign, raising awareness about pneumococcal pneumonia risks for those with diabetes. She encourages everyone to consult their health care providers about vaccinations.

Whether she’s hosting her talk show, celebrating Black women or advocating for health, Sherri Shepherd is a true inspiration.