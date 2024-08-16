Is it appropriate to wear shorts to a job interview? Viral TikTok sparks debate

A recent viral TikTok video has ignited a heated discussion about appropriate interview attire, specifically the suitability of wearing shorts to a job interview. TikToker @mtyreshiadaily shared her experience of being dress-coded by a recruiter while wearing a white blouse, sweater and black shorts.

In her video, she revealed that the recruiter suggested she change her outfit before rescheduling the interview. Tyreshia confidently declined the offer to change, stating, “I just got dress-coded during an interview, but before they rescheduled, the lady was like, ‘Would you like to come back, like, go change and then come back?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ ”

Her video has garnered over 27,000 comments, with many viewers questioning her attire. Social media users were quick to speculate about the nature of the job she was applying for, with some humorously suggesting it might be for a camp counselor or lifeguard position.

Critics of Tyreshia’s outfit argued that it is common knowledge that wearing shorts to an interview is generally inappropriate. Some commentators expressed surprise that the recruiter was willing to reschedule the interview after the dress code incident, with one user noting, “Offering to reschedule was very generous of them.”

However, not all responses were negative. Some viewers suggested that this situation could serve as a teachable moment about workplace attire. According to GQ, wearing shorts in a professional setting is often frowned upon, and many individuals avoid it even if the workplace has a casual dress code.

Guidelines for dressing for a job interview

To help job seekers navigate the often tricky waters of interview attire, career experts recommend a few key guidelines:

Research the company: Understand the company dress code before your interview. Even if the environment is casual, dressing slightly more professionally can make a positive impression.

Seasonal considerations: Choose clothing that is appropriate for the season and climate.

Show your personality: While professionalism is key, don’t shy away from incorporating bold colors or accessories that reflect your personality.

Ultimately, the goal is to present yourself as a strong candidate while respecting the company culture. As Tyreshia’s experience shows, the choice of interview attire can spark significant conversation, and it’s essential to dress thoughtfully for success.