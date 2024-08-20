Coco Gauff unveils New Balance CG2: A fusion of tennis and basketball heritage

In a groundbreaking collaboration, tennis sensation Coco Gauff has partnered with New Balance to launch her second signature shoe, the CG2. This innovative sneaker, set to debut on Aug. 21, 2023, draws inspiration from vintage basketball designs while catering to the modern tennis player.

A nod to the past

The CG2 features a mid-cut silhouette reminiscent of classic basketball sneakers, particularly the New Balance 550, a model that has gained retro popularity in recent years. Gauff, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, expressed her admiration for the 550. The shoe’s mudguard and tongue graphics echo the iconic basketball aesthetic with a unique twist — replacing the basketball icon with a tennis ball.

Power and grace colorway

The initial release of the CG2 will showcase the “Power and Grace” colorway, inspired by the Statue of Liberty and the vibrant lights of New York City. Priced at $170, this sneaker features a multi-density FuelCell midsole and an embedded carbon fiber plate, designed to enhance performance on the court.

Wider distribution and future plans

New Balance aims to make the CG2 more accessible than Gauff’s first signature model, the CG1, which had a limited release. As Gauff’s career progresses, the brand envisions expanding her line to reach a broader audience, including non-tennis players.

Design inspirations

The design process for the CG2 began shortly after the CG1’s launch, with Gauff contributing her vision. The shoe’s triangular shapes and materials are inspired by the architecture of Paris, Gauff’s favorite city. The collaboration also incorporates personal elements, such as the names of her brothers on her exclusive pairs, emphasizing the importance of family in her journey.

Symbolism of the number 2

Incorporating numerology into the design, the CG2 celebrates the number two, representing femininity, power and grace. The words power and grace are woven into the tongue labels, serving as daily reminders for Gauff and wearers alike.

The New Balance CG2 is not just a sneaker; it’s a celebration of Coco Gauff’s journey and a bridge between tennis and basketball culture. As she prepares for the U.S. Open, this shoe is set to make waves both on and off the court.