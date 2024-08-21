Janet Jackson secures $13 million Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is making headlines once again — and this time, it’s for a staggering $13 million payday for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. The iconic singer has chosen this lucrative deal over a tempting offer in London, marking a significant moment in her illustrious career.

At Jackson is “jumping for joy” after securing this deal, said RadarOnline, which promises a series of “fresh and dynamic” concerts set to kick off during the winter holidays.

“We are thrilled to announce Janet’s upcoming residency. Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way,” Jackson’s manager, Mo Elmasri, expressed excitedly.

The decision to opt for Las Vegas over London was driven by the financial allure of the Nevada deal, which reportedly surpassed the London residency offer significantly.

As Jackson wraps up her successful 96-show “Together Again” tour, she is gearing up for what could be another career-defining moment, with plans for a special New Year’s Eve performance in Las Vegas.

This isn’t Jackson’s first residency in Sin City. Her previous show, Metamorphosis, at Park MGM in 2019 grossed nearly $12.9 million over 18 performances, making her one of the highest-grossing female artists in residency history.

While the exact dates for the new residency are still in the works, fans can expect Jackson’s return to the Strip, likely around the same time as Celine Dion‘s performances at the same venue.