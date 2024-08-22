Michaela Coel returns with new series ‘First Day on Earth’

British actress and writer Michaela Coel continues to showcase her incredible talent with her upcoming series “First Day on Earth.” Following the success of her critically acclaimed show “I May Destroy You,” Coel is set to star in, write and executive produce this new project in collaboration with HBO and BBC.

About ‘First Day on Earth’

Set in Ghana, “First Day on Earth” follows the story of Henri, a British novelist who travels to her ancestral homeland for a new job and to reconnect with her estranged father. However, upon her arrival, Henri discovers that the reality of her journey is far from what she anticipated.

Production team and vision

Phil Clarke and Alberto Troni of Various Artists expressed their excitement about working with Coel again. They, along with A24, are executive producers on this project.

Coel’s storytelling is known for its originality and depth, exploring complex themes such as identity and cultural heritage. In this new series, she delves into the relationship between England and Ghana through the eyes of a second-generation British-Ghanaian woman. The narrative promises to be a mix of humor, shock and unforgettable moments, all delivered in Coel’s unique style.

Acknowledgments and achievements

Michaela Coel’s previous work on “I May Destroy You” earned her an Emmy Award for writing, among other accolades. She has also appeared in notable productions such as “Chewing Gum,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “Top Boy.”

Looking ahead

Filming for “First Day on Earth” is expected to commence in 2025. Coel expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with HBO, BBC and A24, stating that this is a very personal story for her, and she hopes it will engage viewers worldwide.

As fans eagerly await the release of “First Day on Earth,” Coel’s journey promises to be both enlightening and entertaining, inviting audiences to join Henri on her transformative adventure.