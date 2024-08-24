7 Black-owned meal prep services to simplify your life

If you have a busy schedule or simply don’t enjoy cooking, consider these Black-owned meal prep services that can help you eat well without the hassle.

Why choose meal prep services?

Cooking isn’t for everyone, especially for those juggling demanding responsibilities. Meal prep services offer a healthy and convenient solution to manage your time while also supporting Black-owned businesses, particularly during National Black Business Month in August.

Explore delicious Black-owned meal prep services

From vegan delights to hearty comfort food, here are some of our favorite black-owned meal prep services that cater to various tastes:

MealZac: Founded by Chef Thomas Mulzac, MealZac serves the New York City area with soul-satisfying dishes like baked ziti and collard green artichoke dip.

First Batch Artisan Food: Based in Chamblee Tucker, Georgia, this service specializes in vegan soul food, offering weekly meal prep options for $100, featuring dishes like vegan smoked brisket.

Chantel’s Catering LLC: Founded by Chantel Quailey from Queens, New York, this catering service offers unique dishes like spaghetti squash with black bean quinoa meatballs.

Rebel Chef Meals: Created by Ashley Hernandez in Atlanta, this service focuses on healing meals, including options like Impossible spaghetti Bolognese.

Meal Prep Kingz: Based in San Diego, this service delivers to much of Southern California, offering meal plans that include keto and paleo-friendly options.

Sauce: Founded by registered dietitian Jessica Swift in Washington, D.C., Sauce offers meals like curried butternut squash soup and paprika-braised tofu, available for single delivery or weekly subscriptions.

MacroBites: Operating out of New Jersey, MacroBites delivers to over 30 states, allowing you to build your own meal box with options like their sampler package for $75.

Support Black-owned businesses

By choosing these meal prep services, you not only simplify your meal planning but also contribute to the growth of Black-owned businesses. Enjoy delicious meals while making a positive impact!