FKA Twigs created a special fragrance for ‘The Crow’ character

FKA Twigs put together a special scent for her role in The Crow.

The singer and actress has revealed she uses perfume to help her get into roles and regularly makes her own fragrances with a friend who works for the House of Matriarch. She teamed Body Butter Lady’s Rose cream with two scents from the perfumery — Coco Blanc and Black Sheep — to play Shelly in the new film.

“Smell, for me, is a really big thing. I make fragrances with my friend Christi [Meshell], who has a boutique fragrance house in Seattle called House of Matriarch … Everyone would always say they could smell me on set [of ‘The Crow’],” she told Vogue magazine.

FKA Twigs has also used tailor-made perfumes to give extra character to her music, revealing she had special scents made for her song “Two Weeks” and her album Magdalene.

“I’ve always loved different smells and how they can make you feel. In the beginning of my career, I was actually wearing a lot of masculine fragrances because I just wanted people to feel like I was powerful.”

“But as I’ve grown as an artist; I started to become really conscious of what was in my products and the integrity of the ingredients, which led me to start making my own fragrances.”

“I made a scent with Christi [Meshell], from House of Matriarch, around ‘Two Weeks.’ And, then, I had another one specifically for ‘Magdalene.’ I guess it was a perfume, but it also wasn’t — it was about me really inhabiting the energy of Mary Magdalene,” she previously told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

“I flew Christie from Seattle to L.A., and we spent that whole evening together, burning candles and incense and talking.”

“It was a full moon, and the moon was really shining, and, under the moon, we took all of the ingredients and made a fragrance,” she added of the creation process.