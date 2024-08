Lady Gaga finds it beautiful to watch fans enjoy her duet with Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga finds it “beautiful” to watch her fans enjoy her duet with Bruno Mars.

The actress and singer, 38, released their “Die With a Smile” ballad a week ago, and she has now paid tribute to her Little Monsters for their support of the track.

“Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me. To see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch, and I’m so grateful.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for loving our song. I love you for real, and I hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives – I know it does in mine every day.”

“The power of music is big, and your love of this song reminded me of that,” she said on Instagram.

Gaga used her and Mars’ duet to soundtrack a recent TikTok video in which she revealed a new puppy – three years after her dognapping horror.

The “Poker Face” singer was left horrified in February 2021 when her dog walker was shot and critically injured while two of her French Bulldogs – Koji and Gustav – were stolen in a street attack on Sierra Bonita Avenue, Hollywood.

She showed off her new pet in a TikTok video this week that showed her lip-syncing to “Die with a Smile” as it played over the clip, and she held a black French Bulldog in her lap.

“If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you,” Gaga mouthed in the footage. Despite showing off the new addition to her household, she did not reveal the dog’s name.

After the performer’s dogs were nabbed, a woman returned them safe and well to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Community Police Station two days after the incident.

In April 2021, five suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting and dognapping. One of the suspects, James Howard Jackson, pled no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and was sentenced to 21 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Gaga’s injured dog walker Ryan Fischer, 35, told “CBS Mornings” he was left in agony months after the attack.