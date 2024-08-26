Jordin Sparks partners with Goodwill to promote sustainability

On Aug. 26, 2024, R&B sensation Jordin Sparks opened up about her sustainability journey in an interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE. Sparks is on a mission to make a positive impact through her partnership with Goodwill, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities thrive.

Thrifting: A family tradition

For Sparks, thrifting is more than just a hobby; it’s a cherished childhood pastime she now shares with her son, DJ. Sparks recalls her mother taking her thrifting when she was younger and learned early on that with new gifts comes the responsibility to donate items no longer in use, ensuring they can benefit others.

Goodwill’s impact

Sparks expressed her admiration for Goodwill. Through its New Lives Campaign, Goodwill showcases how donations not only provide unique goods but also create job opportunities for individuals facing employment challenges.

Transforming lives through donations

Onney Crawley, Chief Marketing Officer of Goodwill Industries International, highlighted the significance of donations, stating that any donation can help fund life-changing programs for those in need. The revenue generated from sales supports job training, career navigation and essential services like childcare and transportation.

Empowering the next generation

Sparks is passionate about instilling the values of giving back in her son. This practice not only teaches DJ about generosity but also encourages him to think about the needs of others.

Goodwill’s commitment to employment services

In 2023 alone, Goodwill helped 1.7 million people through the sale of donated goods. The organization continues to innovate by introducing new employment services, including partnerships with Accenture and GM to create workforce training programs for clean energy jobs and collaborating with Google to equip job seekers with essential AI skills.

Through her partnership with Goodwill, Jordin Sparks is not only promoting sustainability but also championing the power of second chances for both people and items. Her journey is an inspiring reminder of the impact we can all make through simple acts of kindness.