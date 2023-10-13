New music Friday: Kirk Franklin, Offset, Westside Gunn, Jordin Sparks

Major artists are releasing a quantity of music as the holiday season approaches. Here’s a look at some of the top releases for the week of Oct. 13.

Last week, Kirk Franklin released his Father’s Day album.

Offset released Set It Off, which features Cardi B, Future, Chlöe, Travis Scott, Latto, Young Nudy and Mango Foo.

Westside Gunn released And Then You Pray for Me, which features the likes of DJ Drama, Rick Ross, Stove God Cooks, JID, Denzel Curry, Boldy James, Peezy, EST Gee and KayCyy.

Jordin Sparks released “Call My Name.”

PinkPantheress released “Capable of love.”

Young Thug released “From a Man.”

Gucci Mane released “Glizock & Wizop,” which featured Key Glock.

Key Glock released “No Hook 2.”

Rich The Kid and Luh Tyler released “Big Pimpin.”

D. Savage released “Lost & Found.”

Peewee Longway released Who Am I?

Flowdan, Lil Baby and Skrillex released “Pepper.”

Ken Carson released his album A Great Chaos, which features Lil Uzi Vert and Destroy Lonely.

JasonMartin released “Questions, Pt. 2,” which features Diddy, Hit-Boy and KenTheMan.

Mariah the Scientist released “From A Woman.”

Arin Ray released “Wait So Long.”

Peezy released GHETTO, which features Key Glock, BabyTron, Money Man and Larry June.

Cool Company released “Miss Behavior.”

Valee and MVW “Créme De La Créme,” which features Pink Siifu.

Larry June and Cardo released “Chops On The Blade.”

Tommy Royale released “ALABA2,” which features Brayan Booz.

“We On” was released by 2′ LIve Bre and Derek Minor.

MvkeyyJ released “Troops.”

B.E.R.I.D.O.X. released “Dedication.”

Layton Greene released “Something.”

Leon Thomas released the “Crash & Burn” remix, which featured Blxst.

Alexia Jayy “YOU,” which features Big K.R.I.T.

Gregory Porter released “Christmas Wish.”

BBG Steppa released “Love and War.”

Torae and Marco Polo released “Reloaded (Intro).”

Anycia and Karrahbooo released “SPLASH BROTHERS.”

Anycia also officially released her viral snippet “So What.”

DJ Era, BeatKing, Boosie Badazz released “Clap.”

Ice Spice and Rema released “Pretty Girl.”

YNP Maine released “All Out Of Favors.”