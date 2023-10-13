proclivity

New music Friday: Kirk Franklin, Offset, Westside Gunn, Jordin Sparks

Some of the top releases for the week

Major artists are releasing a quantity of music as the holiday season approaches. Here’s a look at some of the top releases for the week of Oct. 13.

Last week, Kirk Franklin released his Father’s Day album.


Offset released Set It Off, which features Cardi B, Future, Chlöe, Travis Scott, Latto, Young Nudy and Mango Foo.

Westside Gunn released And Then You Pray for Me, which features the likes of DJ Drama, Rick Ross, Stove God Cooks, JID, Denzel Curry, Boldy James, Peezy, EST Gee and KayCyy.


Jordin Sparks released “Call My Name.”

YouTube video

PinkPantheress released “Capable of love.”

YouTube video

Young Thug released “From a Man.”

YouTube video

Gucci Mane released “Glizock & Wizop,” which featured Key Glock.

YouTube video

Key Glock released “No Hook 2.”

YouTube video

Rich The Kid and Luh Tyler released “Big Pimpin.”

YouTube video

D. Savage released “Lost & Found.”

YouTube video

Peewee Longway released Who Am I?

Flowdan, Lil Baby and Skrillex released “Pepper.”

YouTube video

Ken Carson released his album A Great Chaos, which features Lil Uzi Vert and Destroy Lonely.

JasonMartin released “Questions, Pt. 2,” which features Diddy, Hit-Boy and KenTheMan.

YouTube video

Mariah the Scientist released “From A Woman.”

YouTube video

Arin Ray released “Wait So Long.”

YouTube video

Peezy released GHETTO, which features Key Glock, BabyTron, Money Man and Larry June.

Cool Company released “Miss Behavior.”

YouTube video

Valee and MVW “Créme De La Créme,” which features Pink Siifu.

YouTube video

Larry June and Cardo released “Chops On The Blade.”

YouTube video

Tommy Royale released “ALABA2,” which features Brayan Booz.

YouTube video

“We On” was released by 2′ LIve Bre and Derek Minor.

YouTube video

MvkeyyJ released “Troops.”

YouTube video

B.E.R.I.D.O.X. released “Dedication.”

YouTube video

Layton Greene released “Something.”

YouTube video

Leon Thomas released the “Crash & Burn” remix, which featured Blxst.

YouTube video

Alexia Jayy “YOU,” which features Big K.R.I.T.

YouTube video

Gregory Porter released “Christmas Wish.”

YouTube video

BBG Steppa released “Love and War.”

YouTube video

Torae and Marco Polo released “Reloaded (Intro).”

YouTube video

Anycia and Karrahbooo released “SPLASH BROTHERS.”

YouTube video

Anycia also officially released her viral snippet “So What.”

YouTube video

DJ Era, BeatKing, Boosie Badazz released “Clap.”

YouTube video

Ice Spice and Rema released “Pretty Girl.”

YouTube video

YNP Maine released “All Out Of Favors.”

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS