Yung Miami invites DJ Akademiks on ‘Caresha Please’ despite longtime feud

2024 is shaping up to be a year full of unexpected twists, especially in the world of hip-hop. In a surprising move, rapper Yung Miami, 30, has reached out to her long-time critic, media personality DJ Akademiks, 33, in hopes of finding common ground after years of public feuding.

The feud: A brief history

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, and DJ Akademiks have had a tumultuous relationship, often clashing over various topics, including her dating life and music career. The tension escalated in December 2022 when Yung Miami publicly slammed Akademiks for labeling her as Diddy’s side chick. Her fiery response showcased the depth of their feud, with Akademiks often being a target of her social media rants.

A new chapter: The invitation

Fast forward to Aug. 26, 2024, Yung Miami took to X to extend an olive branch to Akademiks, inviting him to join her on her talk series, “Caresha Please.” She expressed her desire for a sit-down to share perspectives: “Let’s do Caresha please season 2 @Akademiks I would love a sit down from my POV. Everyone POV is very important!!”

DJ Akademiks responded positively, stating, “I’m down.” This unexpected agreement has fans buzzing about the potential for a candid conversation.

What’s next?

While the exact date for this highly anticipated episode remains unclear, fans are eager to see how the two will navigate their history during the discussion. Given their past confrontations, it promises to be an engaging episode of “Caresha Please.”

Community reaction

