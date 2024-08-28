Get ready for NYFW September 2024: A celebration of Black designers

Fashion lovers, the countdown to New York Fashion Week is on! Kicking off right after Labor Day, the Big Apple will transform into the epicenter of global fashion, showcasing the latest trends for Spring/Summer 2025. This year promises to be particularly exciting as we spotlight the incredible contributions of Black designers.

What to expect at September 2024 NYFW

NYFW is not just about the runway; it’s a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity. From global designers to A-list celebrities, the week will be filled with unforgettable moments. Expect a mix of in-person and virtual shows, with over 60 confirmed runway presentations.

Public events you can’t miss

This September, NYFW will feature a variety of public events, including: Essence Fashion House, Emerge Fashion Show and FashionBombDaily’s Bomb Fashion Show.

Additionally, eBay, in collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), will host the Endless Runway on Sept. 5, showcasing pre-loved designs from renowned brands.

Spotlight on Black designers

This year, we are particularly excited about the representation of Black designers at NYFW. Despite the fashion industry’s ongoing challenges with diversity, these trailblazers are making significant strides and gaining the recognition they deserve. Notable designers scheduled to showcase their work include: A. Potts, Who Decides Warm Sergio Hudson, ADVISRY, Laquan Smith, Frederick Anderson and many others.

These designers are not only redefining fashion but also inspiring a new generation of trendsetters. Each collection promises to bring fresh perspectives and innovative designs to the runway.

Featured designers to watch

Here are some standout designers to keep an eye on:

Frederick Anderson: Known for bold fabrications and classic designs.

Theophilio: Infuses Caribbean flair into colorful classics.

Sebastian Ami: Celebrates timeless textures and immaculate details.

Tiffany Brown: Brings a monochromatic aesthetic with feminine touches.

ADVISRY: Blends various fashion aesthetics for a unique impact.

As we gear up for NYFW, let’s celebrate the creativity and innovation of Black designers who continue to shape the fashion landscape. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from this exciting week!