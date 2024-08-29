Cynthia Bailey reveals new relationship

Cynthia Bailey, the beloved model and television personality, is embracing love once more after her divorce from ESPN host Mike Hill in 2022. At 57, Bailey is keeping her new romance under wraps, but she recently shared exciting details during her appearance on the Sirius XM Radio show “Jeff Lewis Live.”

New romance blossoms

During the Aug. 26 interview, Bailey confirmed she is no longer single. She expressed the challenges of dating at her age, stating that the dating scene has worsened.

Despite the difficulties, Bailey revealed that she has been seeing someone special for the past four months.

Long-distance love

Bailey discussed the dynamics of their long-distance relationship, as her partner lives in Amsterdam, noting that he has visited her three times in four months. She explained the quick progression of their connection, revealing that he came to see her two weeks after first talking on the phone.

Exclusive relationship

When asked about the status of their relationship, Bailey confirmed that they are official and exclusive. Known for her vibrant personality, she typically shares her love life on social media, but this time, she is taking a different approach, indicating her desire for privacy.

Past relationships

Before her marriage to Mike Hill, Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas, a relationship that also played out on reality television. Their marriage lasted from 2011 until their separation in 2016, followed by an official divorce in 2017. Bailey’s journey through love has been public, but her current focus is nurturing her new relationship away from the spotlight.

Looking ahead

Cynthia Bailey’s optimism about love is inspiring. As she navigates this new chapter in her life, we wish her all the best in her pursuit of happiness and fulfillment.