Doechii releases major label debut ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’

After two years of anticipation, Doechii has finally dropped her full-length major label debut, Alligator Bites Never Heal. This album marks a significant milestone for the 26-year-old rapper, who has been making waves in the music industry since signing a joint deal with Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment.

Embracing her roots with ‘SWAMP SESSIONS’

In a unique promotional effort, Doechii has launched a weekly visual series titled “SWAMP SESSIONS.” Drawing inspiration from her Florida upbringing, these videos showcase her raw talent as she performs in various locations, including scrap yards and the streets of her hometown. This series not only highlights her artistry but also reveals her vulnerability as an artist.

Lead singles and notable absences

The album is preceded by lead singles “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “BOOM BAP.” While these tracks have garnered attention, fans may notice the absence of her hit singles “Alter Ego” featuring JT and the summer anthem “What It Is”. These omissions have sparked curiosity about the direction of her new project.

A heartfelt message to fans

Following the album’s release at midnight ET, Doechii took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans. She encouraged her followers, saying, “To my swamp, use my music to encourage you through the rough days and use it to imagine better ones.”

Stream ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ now

Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal is now available on all major streaming platforms. This album is a testament to her growth as an artist and her commitment to authenticity. Don’t miss out on experiencing her latest work!