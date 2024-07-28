Doechii drops new track ‘Nissan Altima’ featuring TDE labelmates

Rising star Doechii has just released her latest track, Nissan Altima, as part of her exciting Swamp Sessions series. The 25-year-old artist has enlisted the help of her Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates, including Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad, for the official music video that showcases her undeniable talent.

Music video highlights

In the music video, Doechii takes us on a ride in a Nissan Altima, delivering a rapid-fire flow that asserts her dominance in the hip-hop scene. Her lyrics are bold and unapologetic, showcasing her confidence and lyrical prowess:

“Doechii she freaky / Cunnilingus, Dalai Lama / Doechii cooler than a fan, nut she get hotter than a sauna…”

As the TDE crew’s car gets towed, they keep the vibes alive, continuing to enjoy themselves on the truck bed while Doechii delivers her heat.

What’s next for Doechii?

Following the release of Nissan Altima, fans are buzzing with excitement about what’s next for Doechii. This track follows her previous releases, Bullfrog and Catfish, which were also part of the Swamp Sessions series. While details about the series remain scarce, many fans speculate that it could be a precursor to an upcoming album.

Doechii’s last project, her TDE debut EP She / Her / Black Bitch, was released in 2022 and featured collaborations with artists like SZA and Rico Nasty. As she continues to make waves in the industry, fans are eagerly anticipating her next moves.