Fridayy on Star Studio

Fridayy is one of the biggest stars in the world and he recently released his latest album, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, and it is making waves. He has an early contender for verse of the year, as Meek Mill gave one of the most emotional verses we have heard in while on the track “Proud Of Me.” The project is also filled with other hits like “Feb ’23,” “Shotgun” featuring Wale, and “One Call Away” featuring Chris Brown. Fridayy stepped into the Star Studio to talk his new album.

Why did you make “Feb. ’23?”

When I was producing that song, like the first thing that came out my mouth was like, “Yeah, I’ve been praying out for years, thank God you finally heard me.” And I’m saying, as soon as I said that I like, it became kind of like a story from there. Like, you know what I’m saying? And I’m one of them artists. I show my fans everything that’s going on. Like, they see me f—-d up, and then they see me at Kyler crib, and they see me at the Grammys. So I just was like, “Yo, I gotta explain this story.” Like they got nose going through my head at the Grammys for sure. Yeah, this is s–t right here, too. One of my favorite songs on the album.

Why did you choose to name your album Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not?

That’s where I’m at in my life right now, bro, like, you feel me? Somedays I’m good, somedays I’m not, I feel like everybody could relate to it. Especially with everything that’s going on today. You know, I’m saying you might wake up and just be off, the next day everything all good.

What made you want to bring Wale onto this album?

You know, I’m a producer first. I’m a fan of Wale. I’m a fan of music. So, I understand, that records like that. When you want a rapper on a female record, like a female type of record, he’s one of the people you go to, in my eyes, him and J Cole, the only people I would call for a record like that.

“Proud Of Me.” Why do you think this song is resonating with people so much?

It’s the subject that we are touching on. Coming from the trenches and the hoods of America, fathers is the one of the main things that people are missing. None of my folks have fathers growing up.

What do you say is your favorite verse and song on that album?

“One Call Away” featuring Chris Brown.

You and Chris Brown had another hit, “Don’t Give It Away.” Why do you and Chris Brown continue making these hits?

It’s just crazy. You feel me. Can’t nobody f–k with us like, you see how it’s like a crazy dynamic, like I’m swagging it. I can’t explain it like it’s like crazy, like Bron and D-Wade type.