Chlöe Bailey hints at new Chloe x Halle Music in 2025

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chlöe Bailey, one half of the dynamic duo Chloe x Halle, expressed her excitement about potentially reuniting with her sister Halle for new music in 2025. This revelation comes as fans eagerly await the next chapter in their musical journey following their split as a duo in 2020.

The legacy of Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle made waves in the music industry with their unique sound and powerful harmonies. Their last album, Ungodly Hour, released on June 12, 2020, marked a significant milestone in their career, debuting at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album showcased their growth as artists and solidified their place in the music scene.

Chlöe’s solo success

Since their split, both sisters have embarked on successful solo careers. Chlöe has been particularly active, releasing singles that highlight her vocal prowess and artistic vision. In her recent interview, she reflected on her sister Halle’s accomplishments and expressed pride in her journey. “I know she has a lot going on, and I’m so proud and excited for her,” Chlöe stated, emphasizing the bond they share despite their individual paths.

Fans eager for a reunion

During the interview, Chlöe was asked about the possibility of new music together, to which she responded enthusiastically. “I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we’ve been talking about for so long,” she said. This sentiment resonates deeply with fans who have been vocal about their desire for another Chloe x Halle album.

Social media buzz

The excitement surrounding a potential reunion has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans took to platforms like X to express their hopes for new music. Comments ranged from, “They’re better together than separate,” to enthusiastic declarations like, “Yesss, can’t wait for the new Chloe x Halle album! Their music is always fire!” The overwhelming support highlights the duo’s impact and the anticipation for their collaborative work.

A special performance

Chlöe also reminisced about a recent performance at the Fashion Awards, where the sisters shared the stage once again. “It felt so special … and I can’t wait to do that again with another album,” she shared. This performance reignited the spark for fans, reminding them of the magic that happens when the sisters come together.

The future of Chloe x Halle

As we look ahead to 2025, the prospect of new music from Chloe x Halle is an exciting one. Their ability to blend genres and create relatable, heartfelt music has garnered them a loyal fanbase. With both sisters thriving in their solo endeavors, the potential for a collaborative project could bring a fresh wave of creativity and inspiration.

Bailey’s hints at new music with her sister Halle have left fans buzzing with anticipation. As they continue to carve out their individual paths in the music industry, the possibility of a reunion album is a beacon of hope for many. Chloe x Halle’s legacy is far from over, and their journey together is one that fans are eager to witness once again.