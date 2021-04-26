TDE’s Top Dawg and ScHoolboy Q join animated stoner series ‘The Freak Brothers’ (videos)

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will serve as one of the executive producers on the upcoming animated series “The Freak Brothers” and produced the show’s theme song as well. The stoner cartoon is based on the cult comic classic “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” which debuted in 1968 and follows the adventures of a trio of pot-loving brothers. The new series has the brothers transported to modern-day San Francisco after smoking some magic weed, and they find their countercultural haven overrun by tech bros, real estate developers and Instagram influencers.

The series will star Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony and TDE artist ScHoolboy Q. The rapper will actually play himself in the series as well.

“I love that I get to play myself. I don’t just mean playing ‘Q’ either, but the real me. I was high on ‘shrooms when I recorded my scenes,” ScHoolboy Q told Variety. “I wanted to do something outside of rap, creatively, and this was a great fit. It’s hilarious and it just ‘feels stoner’ like I am. The show is really about what it says it’s about. Working on my episode was laid back and fun, while still challenging creatively and pushing boundaries.”

Three mini episodes were released on YouTube last year, which spawned the full production. The eight-episode first season has already wrapped production and will be distributed globally by Lionsgate, though a streaming service or network that will air the cartoon has yet to be revealed.

“The show is funny and perfect for modern times,” Tiffith told Variety. “Executive producers Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon and producer Dorothy Canton were welcoming and great at working with our creative vision to ensure TDE was represented well.”

Check out the mini episodes of “The Freak Brothers” on the following page as they aspire to new heights.