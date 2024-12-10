Producers clash over West Coast hip-hop comments

Producer Mustard confronted OVO collaborator Boi-1da over contradictory statements about West Coast rap, revealing private messages praising Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” despite public criticism of the region’s music.

The dispute began after Boi-1da called West Coast rap “a—” and claimed “nobody outside LA wanna hear that s—-.” Mustard responded by sharing screenshots showing Boi-1da praising Lamar’s track, writing “You said you liked ‘Not Like Us.’ Welp there’s enough yellow tape to go around.”

Mustard’s recent work with Lamar on the album “GNX” yielded success, with their collaboration “TV Off” reaching No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The track features Lamar shouting “Mustard” in what’s become a viral moment.

“That s—- was elite. So fire,” Mustard told Billboard regarding the shoutout. “Like, is that a new tag? I can’t wait to perform that song.”

The producer’s catalog includes hits with multiple West Coast artists. His production credits span works with YG, Tyga and Roddy Ricch, establishing him as a cornerstone of modern LA hip-hop sound.

Music historian Marcus Thompson notes Mustard’s influence: “His signature bounce revolutionized West Coast production, creating a bridge between traditional G-funk and contemporary trap elements.”

The producer previously expressed reservations about working with Drake, calling him “a strange guy.” In contrast, Mustard consistently praises Lamar as a “genius” who “does the unthinkable every time.”

Neither Boi-1da nor Drake have responded to Mustard’s posts. Industry observers note growing tensions between OVO-affiliated producers and West Coast artists.

“This highlights ongoing regional rivalries in hip-hop production,” said music journalist Sarah Chen. “Personal relationships often complicate professional collaborations.”

“Regional pride remains central to hip-hop culture,” added entertainment analyst James Wilson. “These conflicts often drive innovation as producers defend their local sounds.”