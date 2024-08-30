Holly Robinson Peete stuns in yellow sequins gown

As Holly Robinson Peete approaches her 60th birthday, she proves that age is just a number. The former star of Hanging with Mr. Cooper and dedicated autism advocate recently wowed fans on social media with her stunning appearance in a dazzling yellow sequins gown.

Glam goals: Holly Robinson Peete’s stunning look

On Aug. 29, Peete shared a captivating photo on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous outfit alongside her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. The couple looked elegant, with Rodney donning a sharp dark gray suit, but it was Holly who truly stole the show.

Her body-hugging gown featured intricate sequin detailing, an off-the-shoulder design and couture draping. The sheer panels added a modern twist, accentuating her tiny waist and gorgeous figure, while exuding an unapologetic sexiness.

Makeup and hair: A perfect complement

Holly’s hair and makeup were equally impressive. She styled her hair in soft, voluminous curls that framed her face beautifully. The warm golden brown hue enhanced her natural glow and complemented her melanin-rich skin.

Her makeup was striking, with dramatic eye makeup and a nude lip gloss that highlighted her features. The contouring on her face was impeccable, making her look radiant and glamorous.

Celebrity praise for Holly’s look

The couple’s Instagram post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans and celebrities alike praising Holly’s stunning appearance. Notable figures like Tina Knowles, Eva Marcille and Amber Riley chimed in with compliments, celebrating her beauty and style.

“Hottt Mama 🔥🔥 gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️,” Tina Knowles exclaimed. “Girl you look so d—- good!!!! You’re the boss for sure,” Eva Marcille added. Holly’s ability to shine at any age continues to inspire many.

As Holly Robinson Peete embraces her 60s, she remains a beacon of confidence and style, proving that glamour knows no age limits.