Elevate your style: Tips for rocking all-white outfits

A monochromatic look can be a fashion statement, especially when styled correctly. Here’s how to make your all-white ensemble stand out this season.

Why choose all-white?

All-white outfits are not just for special occasions; they can be versatile and stylish. Think of celebrity events where all-white is the dress code, like Rick Rubin’s summer gatherings. These events inspire us to create our own stunning looks.

Expert styling tips

Fashion experts Carolyn Gray and Becky Akinyode give their top tips on styling an all-white outfit. Here’s what they recommend:

Add texture

To avoid a flat appearance, mix textures in your outfit. Gray suggests using sheer fabrics like gauzy cottons and tulle for summer. For a classic summer look, pair a fitted white t-shirt with a cream textured maxi skirt and bold white sandals. As temperatures drop, opt for a cozy cream knitted turtleneck with ivory jeans and tan boots.

Akinyode prefers white dresses with unique collars or embellishments, often made from layered tulle. Mixing in colors like cream, beige or sand can add depth to your look. She also notes that showing a bit of skin can keep a white outfit from feeling basic.

Juxtapose pieces

Akinyode emphasizes the importance of contrasting elements. If you’re wearing a fancy all-white dress, consider pairing it with sneakers or chunky boots for an unexpected twist. For dressier occasions, opt for loafers or stylish boots, but steer clear of overly feminine shoes to avoid a bridal look.

Channel Rihanna

Rihanna is a master of the all-white look. From her Met Gala appearance to casual outings, she showcases how to layer textures and styles. For instance, her white leather motorcycle jacket paired with a miniskirt and thigh-high boots is a perfect example of elevating an all-white outfit. Incorporating pops of color or unique accessories can also enhance your look.

All-white outfits can be effortlessly chic when styled with intention. By mixing textures, juxtaposing pieces, and taking inspiration from fashion icons like Rihanna, you can create stunning looks for any occasion. Embrace the elegance of white and make a bold statement this season!