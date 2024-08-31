Trump refers to Black congressman as a ‘smart one’ (video)

Donald Trump has gone viral again.

The former president of the United States of America and current GOP candidate in this year’s general election was at a rally in Johnstown, Pa., on Aug. 30. Rep. Byron Donalds, (R-Fla.) attended, and the former president acknowledged the Black congressman.

“Look at who we have,” Trump said. “Byron, stand up, please, superstar of the future. He’s already a superstar, but a superstar of the future. Byron Donalds, Florida. Wow, it’s nice to have you here.

“That’s good. He’s great. He knows exactly what I’m talking about. That one is smart. You have smart ones and then ones that aren’t quite so good.”

The comment is the latest in the line of viral public awkward phrasing of Black people by Trump.

One was in June 2016 when he pointed out a Black supporter at a rally.

“Look at my African-American over here!” Trump said. “Look at him. Are you the greatest?”

During the 2024 election cycle, Trump has already gone viral for bringing up the term “Black jobs.” The moment occurred in a debate against the current president, Joe Biden. Trump was arguing the current inflation in America is Biden’s fault because inflation wasn’t as big of a problem during his administration. Trump said inflation specifically hurt Black and Brown communities because now they can’t afford groceries, and Biden’s lack of protection on the border has allowed illegal immigrants to take jobs from Black people.

“The millions of people he’s allowed to come in through the border,” Trump said. “They’re taking Black jobs now. It could be 18, it could be 19, 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, they’re taking Hispanic jobs.”

His next viral comment on the Black community came during his appearance at this year’s National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, when explained what a “Black job” is.

“A lot of the journalists in this room are Black,” he said, at the National Association of Black Journalists convention.