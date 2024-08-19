Black America disgusted with Sexyy Red’s vulgar names for lip gloss shades

Rap star Sexyy Red is fighting off an onslaught of criticism after unveiling vulgar names for her lip gloss line.

Hip-hop heads are already familiar with Sexyy Red’s shamelessness and irreverence when it comes to discussing sex. She just showed that there are no limits, even when naming lip gloss shades.

“I got a lip gloss line dropping soon; y’all better shop with your girl,” she told Interview magazine.

“I got all different flavors: C—-ie Juice, B—yhole Brown, C—-ie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and N–.”

No one knows what could have possibly motivated the 26-year-old St. Louis native, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, to name her lip gloss line after sexually transmitted diseases and female genitalia.

Sexxy didn’t release more information about her brand in that interview, but she told her five million Instagram followers on Monday that she is unveiling an expansive makeup brand.

“Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss,” she wrote to her fans. “I’m so excited.”

“Gonorrhea and yellow discharge is insane,” one fan wrote.