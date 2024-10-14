Kanye West’s ex-assistant feared blacklisting after assault claim

Kanye West’s ex-assistant feared she would be “silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against” if she went public with her claim he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

The rapper is said, in a newly amended lawsuit from his former employee Lauren Pisciotta, to have given her a drink “laced with an unidentified drug” before an alleged assault at a music session in Santa Monica, California, with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs is in jail in New York awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Her legal papers say she allegedly had to be “extremely careful” in the way she distanced herself from West after the alleged incident, as she believed she would be “silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against” if she spoke out about her belief she had been drugged and assaulted.

She claims in her suit — which was originally filed in June and then updated with her claims of assault — she was never paid the $3 million in severance that she was allegedly owed.

In the filing, the OnlyFans model also spoke about allegedly receiving vulgar texts from West on multiple occasions. She also claimed to have received intimate photos of “current and former” employees of West’s who were both “men and women.”

West’s lawyers previously slammed Lauren’s allegations as “baseless.”

They told “Page Six” in June the model had pursued the rapper “sexually” to “coerce employment and other material benefits.”

The attorneys also claimed Pisciotta blackmailed West when “her advances were rejected.”

“Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money [including a $4 million annual salary] and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” they said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with or has dealt with sexual violence, contact RAINN at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online.