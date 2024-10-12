Kanye West accused of drugging ex-assistant at Diddy music session

Kanye West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant at a Sean “Diddy” Combs recording session.

The scandal-plagued rapper, 47, who has been hit with a string of lawsuits by former employees since his infamous anti-Semitic outbursts, allegedly gave Lauren Pisciotta a drink “laced with an unidentified drug,” according to newly-lodged court papers from the model.

She says in her complaint she was drugged at a music session in Santa Monica, Calif., adding he was the one who ordered the drink to be poured.

OnlyFans model Pisciotta added she “started to feel disoriented” after only a few sips of the drink – before she started to feel disoriented and in “less control of her body and speech.”

Pisciotta said she felt ill and “immense shame” the following morning, but was unclear about what had happened the previous day.

She sued West earlier this year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Pisciotta filed her complaint alleging West drugged and sexually assaulted her in a filing lodged on Oct. 8 in the Los Angeles Superior Court of California.

She claimed she only learned what allegedly happened to her the night of the studio session “much later.”

Pisciotta added West then confessed to her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time” – referencing the night she was allegedly drugged, according the complaint.

Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian, 43, at the time his alleged assault on Pisciotta occurred.

Kardashian, who the rapper married in 2014 before they settled their divorce in 2022, was not named in the complaint, but Pisciotta said she had accused him of having sexual relations with her, which she said prompted him to confess to what allegedly occurred at the studio session.

“Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame.” Pisciotta’s filing said.