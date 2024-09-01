Unlock radiant skin: The benefits of mandelic acid

If you’re on a quest for glowing skin, you’re not alone. Many are exploring various skincare products to achieve that luminous look. Among the many options available, mandelic acid is gaining attention, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Mandelic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from bitter almonds. According to Dr. Fred Weksberg, a board-certified dermatologist, this gentle exfoliant effectively removes dead skin cells, enhances skin texture, and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Benefits of mandelic acid

Gentle exfoliation: Ideal for sensitive skin, mandelic acid provides a milder exfoliation compared to other AHAs.

Improves skin texture: Regular use can lead to smoother skin and a reduction in the visibility of fine lines.

Targets hyperpigmentation: Particularly beneficial for darker skin tones, mandelic acid helps lighten dark spots and even out skin tone.

Who can use mandelic acid?

Mandelic acid is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and mature skin. Dr. Weksberg notes that it can also help those with oily or acne-prone skin by controlling sebum production while providing gentle exfoliation.

Here are a few products that incorporate mandelic acid for effective skincare:

Naturium Mandelic Topical Acid 12%: This dermatologist-tested serum combines mandelic acid with niacinamide to target dark spots and enhance skin smoothness. The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA Gentle Exfoliating Serum: Priced at only $8, this serum is perfect for addressing fine lines and improving skin texture. Typology Resurfacing Lip Peel 2% Mandelic Acid + Pomegranate Enzyme: A unique product that exfoliates the lips, removing dead skin cells for a smoother pout.

Incorporating mandelic acid into your skincare routine can be a game-changer, especially for those seeking a gentle yet effective solution for achieving radiant skin. Always consult with a dermatologist to find the best products suited for your skin type.