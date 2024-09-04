Azealia Banks defends Cleotrapa during Ice Spice controversy

In a recent social media post, Azealia Banks has come to the defense of rising star Cleotrapa, who faced a tumultuous experience while touring with Ice Spice. Banks announced that Cleotrapa will join her for a Halloween concert at Terminal 5 in New York City, emphasizing her commitment to treating her fellow artist with respect.

Cleotrapa’s troubling tour experience

Cleotrapa, has been vocal about her negative experiences while touring with Ice Spice. Earlier this week, she shared a six-part tell-all on TikTok, detailing the alleged mistreatment she endured during the Y2K! World Tour. According to Cleotrapa, she was not compensated for her performances, forced to cover her own hotel and food expenses and felt isolated throughout the tour.

Azealia Banks steps in

In a show of solidarity, Banks, took to X to announce that Cleotrapa will be performing alongside her Oct. 31. Banks made it clear that Cleotrapa would be treated with the utmost respect, “I don’t like how everyone is trying to make Cleotrapa look. Any f——— who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween at @Terminal5NYC. She will be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider … because I have f——— respect & class,” she posted.

Addressing Ice Spice’s management

Following Banks’ announcement, she also criticized Ice Spice’s manager — James Rosemond Jr. — who had previously blamed Cleotrapa for the tour’s issues. Banks did not hold back, calling him out for his comments and defending Cleotrapa’s right to express her feelings:

“Ice Spice’s manager is a bird a– n—- for trying to add insult to injury when a young girl is expressing how she feels. He’s trying to make Cleo look like an amateur when the fact that he’s even chiming in at all is ghetto, low class and a huge sign of having zero skin in the game,” she stated.

Public reaction and future prospects

As the controversy unfolds, Ice Spice has attempted to address the allegations but has not fully refuted Cleotrapa’s claims. The public’s perception of Ice Spice has shifted, with many rallying behind Cleotrapa and supporting her upcoming performance with Banks.

Cleotrapa’s resilience in the face of adversity is commendable, and her collaboration with Azealia Banks could mark a significant turning point in her career. Fans are eager to see how this partnership unfolds and what it means for both artists moving forward.