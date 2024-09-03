Chicken salad gate: Ice Spice and best friend beef about ‘Y2K!’ tour treatment

Ice Spice has, once again, found herself in the middle of a public feud with a close friend.

“The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern,” Spice commented on X in response to the latest accusations.

This back-and-forth is between her and Cleotrapa, whom Spice previously identified as her best friend. Spice tapped Cleotrapa as an opener on her “Y2K!” tour that wrapped its American leg with Cash Cobain also opening. After the tour wrapped on Aug. 31, Cleotrapa took to TikTok to upload an approximate 44-minute explanation, broken down into four parts, about how she was unfairly treated on the tour.

In the video series, Cleotrapa concluded that she was only invited on the tour for Ice Spice to do damage control to her public image after having Baby Storme, her former best friend, expose her for talking about Nicki Minaj behind her back, allegedly hiding her relationship with RiotUSA from the public and basing her friendship with Cleotrapa off her social media presence. Cleotrapa believes she was only invited on tour to make Spice look like a good person who wanted to help share her spotlight with her close friend.

While on tour, Cleotrapa said Spice slowly stopped communicating with her. Cleotrapa was told the label didn’t have it in their tour budget to pay for her room or meals, even a snack as simple as chicken salad.

Cleotrapa claims Spice told her not to worry; she would be covered. Early in the tour, Cleotrapa handled her sleeping arrangements by staying in Spice’s room. Then, Spice began asking Cleotrapa if she had her own room. Cleotrapa claims Spice said she wanted a private room sometimes because she wanted intimate time with herself.

Cleotrapa also found out Spice and her team snuck off to a steak dinner without her in Texas. Cleotrapa said she was hungry at the Best Western they were staying at, and the closest restaurant was a McDonald’s. Everyone declined when she asked if anyone wanted to walk with her to the McDonald’s. She eventually discovered it was because everyone already had steak.

Spice responded by mentioning an employee at an Italian restaurant who referred to Cleotrapa as a “vacuum” because she ate so much food. She also said the two had fun on the road, yelling at amusement parks so much that it was difficult to perform the following day.

“B—, we were having fun,” Spice said. “So, for you to sit here and complain about a chicken salad? It’s like, you never came to me talking about a chicken salad? What are you talking to me about right now? … You’ve got less than 10,000 listeners, and I’m sharing my stage with you and you’re feeling so entitled thinking the people who work for me work for you.”

Ice Spice hops on spaces to say Cleo left out a lot of details. She claims they went to amusement park together, ate out at restaurants, (one restaurant she says Cleo ate so fast the waiter was confused where the food went), and suggests she didn’t want Cleo in the big tour bus… https://t.co/kqIgTETlZ2 pic.twitter.com/hyXPIwkEpm — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 3, 2024

Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., then took to X to explain the typical business model of openers on tours. He said many openers on tour pay their way, and agree to come on the road for the exposure.

Some artists get it. Some artists don’t. https://t.co/o6Uzzr2TCd — James Rosemond Jr. (@JamesRosemondJr) September 3, 2024

Other fans said Spice’s team is missing the central point of Cleotrapa’s frustration.