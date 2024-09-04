DeVon Franklin sparks romance rumors with celebrity trainer Maria Castillo

It seems DeVon Franklin is ready to embrace a new chapter in his love life. Fans are buzzing on social media, connecting the dots between Franklin’s vacation posts and those of celebrity trainer Maria Castillo. This has led many to speculate that the two might be secretly dating.

Franklin filed for divorce from actress Meagan Good in 2021 after nearly a decade of marriage. Since then, Good has been publicly linked to actor Jonathan Majors, making Franklin’s potential new romance all the more intriguing.

How fans linked DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo

The speculation began when Castillo shared a selfie from her Cabo, Mexico, getaway, which featured a glimpse of a man that fans believe to be Franklin. The photo showcased the back of his ear, neck, and a silver chain that matched one seen in Franklin’s own Instagram posts.

Adding fuel to the fire, both Franklin and Castillo posted solo vacation photos around the same time. Franklin was seen enjoying the beach, while Castillo flaunted her figure in a blue swimsuit under a cabana. Their independent posts, combined with the matching jewelry, have fans convinced that there’s more than just friendship between the two.

Moreover, Franklin shared an Instagram Story where he was riding an ATV, further hinting at their shared vacation experience. The Shade Room also discovered that the two follow each other on Instagram, which is often a telltale sign of a budding romance.

Who is Maria Castillo?

Maria Castillo is not just any trainer; she is a well-respected fitness professional who has worked with numerous celebrities, including Angela Simmons. She is affiliated with Force Fitness and has made a name for herself in the fitness community.

Interestingly, a post on the fitness page featured Good working out earlier this year, raising questions about whether Castillo and Good have crossed paths in the past.

Castillo’s journey into fitness began at the age of 18, when she discovered she had hereditary heart issues. This life-changing experience motivated her to move to Los Angeles, where she founded her fitness brand, Flawed&Fit. She is also a head coach with the nonprofit Strides In Recovery, showcasing her commitment to helping others achieve their fitness goals.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Castillo appears to have Dominican roots, as indicated by the Dominican Republic flag emoji in her Instagram bio. She graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she double majored in marketing and management with a minor in French.

In a past interview, Castillo emphasized the importance of kindness and empathy. This perspective likely contributes to her success in both her personal and professional life.

What’s next for DeVon Franklin?

Maria Castillo is the second woman linked to DeVon Franklin this year. Earlier in March, he was spotted dining with another mystery woman in Los Angeles, but he never confirmed any romantic involvement. As fans eagerly await more updates, it’s clear that Franklin is moving on and exploring new relationships.