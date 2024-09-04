Freddie Jackson opens up about kidney disease diagnosis

Legendary R&B singer Freddie Jackson revealed that he has been diagnosed with kidney disease. This announcement comes after fans expressed concern for the 67-year-old singer’s health following a performance at the St. Kitts Music Festival in July, where he seemed to struggle with his usual vocal prowess.

Health concerns and diagnosis

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Jackson addressed his fans directly, stating, “Hey everyone! Freddie Jackson here with a very personal and important announcement. It is with an open heart that I share some personal news: I have been diagnosed with kidney disease.” He emphasized the challenges of this journey but reassured fans that he is not facing it alone, expressing gratitude for the support from friends, family and fans.

Jackson has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney health and support others affected by similar conditions. He stated, “Together, we can make a difference. I love you and blessings to you all! 💜 #KidneyAwareness #StayStrong #nationalkidneyfoundation.” This partnership aims to shed light on the importance of kidney health, especially considering that more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, with many unaware of their condition.

Performance and health challenges

Fans began to worry about Jackson’s health during his performance at the St. Kitts Music Festival, where he was unable to hit the high notes he is known for. Observers noted that he appeared to have lost weight, further raising concerns about his well-being. In a recent interview with The Official Black Magazine, Jackson reflected on his health struggles, stating, “You know, sometimes we go through aches and pains, and sometimes, as guys, we don’t go to the doctor like we need to. We just feel like we’re always supermen.”

He recounted a conversation with his doctor, who urged him to take his symptoms seriously. Jackson humorously recalled his initial disbelief, saying, “No! Not me, I’m Mr. Rock Me Tonight. And he’s like, ‘You’re being rocked and don’t even know it.’”

Prioritizing health over fame

This moment of realization led him to prioritize his health over performances. Jackson made it clear that his health takes precedence over his career.

“That’s another reason I pulled back because my health is more important than the stage,” Jackson said. “Many people who started with me are not here today. I’m sad to say, but, much as I loved it, I love Freddie more.”

As Jackson embarks on this journey towards healing, fans and supporters are rallying around him, sending positive energy and well wishes for a full recovery. His openness about his health challenges serves as a reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups and the need for awareness regarding kidney disease.