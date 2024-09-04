Tamar Braxton accuses Jeremy Robinson of cheating in deleted Instagram post

The drama surrounding Tamar Braxton and her ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson has taken a new turn. Recently, Braxton made headlines by accusing Robinson of cheating, igniting a public feud that has captured the attention of fans and followers alike.

The accusations

In a shocking revelation, Braxton claimed that Robinson was unfaithful to her. This allegation quickly escalated when Jailyn H, the woman Braxton accused of being involved with Robinson, responded to the claims, labeling them insane and asserting that Braxton was wrong.

Jeremy Robinson’s response

In response to the allegations, Robinson took to social media to clarify his relationship status. He stated emphatically that he has been single for the past six months and is not involved with either Braxton or Jailyn. He expressed his desire to maintain a friendship with Braxton, despite the tumultuous circumstances.

“We have been trying to identify what that looks like, closing one chapter and figuring out what it’s like to be friends again,” Robinson explained in a video. “I’ve been very specific about my boundaries. I’ve been very clear about where I stand.”

Clarifying the timeline

Robinson further clarified that he only recently met Jailyn through social media and has never had any physical interactions with her, contrary to Braxton’s claims that he took her to a hotel in New Orleans. He reiterated his commitment to honesty, stating, “I have never led Tamar Braxton on [and] I never will.”

The fallout

Reflecting on Braxton’s public accusations, Robinson expressed disappointment. He stated, “You just don’t go on social media and start attacking somebody that you say you love, that you care for as a friend.” He emphasized that their relationship is now over, and he is focused on moving forward.

Why now?

Robinson explained that he had refrained from addressing their breakup publicly until now to avoid being labeled as sassy by critics. He firmly stated, “I have never cheated in my life. Find a woman that will tell you I cheated on her.”