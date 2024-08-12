Tamar Braxton deletes social media following emotional outburst

Tamar Braxton, the 47-year-old singer and reality TV star, has recently made headlines following a series of emotional tweets that have left fans concerned about her well-being. In her outburst, she expressed feelings of overwhelm and sadness regarding her family dynamics and romantic life.

Frustrations with family and reality TV

Taking to X, Braxton shared her frustrations, stating, “JR means the world to me… thank God for him… my husband and my children have saved my life!!!! But, I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC!!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV!! NEVER!!!”

Her comments hint at a tumultuous relationship with her family, particularly as she reflects on her return to the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”

Questions about her relationship status

While Braxton refers to Jeremy “JR” Robinson as her husband, the couple’s legal marital status remains unclear. They got engaged during the March 2023 season finale of “Queen’s Court.” In another post, Braxton revealed, “Y’all I’m going through it. I’m single and sad and this TV s— is a lot.”

She further elaborated on her struggles, stating, “The gas lighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back into treatment!!!! Omg I just pray that my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared. My family is AWFUL!!!”

Social media silence

In the wake of her emotional revelations, Braxton has deleted her profiles on X and Instagram, prompting fans to speculate about her mental health and the pressures of reality TV.

Family dynamics and public speculation

Adding to the intrigue, Braxton’s sister, Towanda Braxton, shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story, suggesting that those who are the loudest often haven’t evolved. This has led to further speculation about the family’s internal conflicts.

Upcoming reality show drama

The Braxton family drama continues to unfold on their new reality series, “The Braxtons,” which premiered on Aug. 9. The show’s first episode focused on Toni Braxton’s serious health scare, revealing her near-heart attack and her belief that her late sister, Traci Braxton, is watching over her.

Fans can catch the family dynamics and drama on “The Braxtons,” airing Fridays at 9:30 PM EST on WEtv.