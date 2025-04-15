Princess quits drinking after tongue-kissing Ray J

As Ray J’s estranged wife, Princess Love, vows to follow through on her declaration to divorce her husband — for the fourth time — she also declared that her drinking days are in her rearview mirror.

Love is swearing off alcohol following a wild night where the two were captured slobbing each other down at the Millennium Tour concert in Los Angeles. Filled with the customary morning-after regrets, Love promised never to contaminate her head with soul-stirring spirits.

Princess Love swears off alcohol

“Never drinking ever again,” Love posted in all caps for her four million Instagram followers, replete with multiple green vomiting emojis.

Princess Love had an epiphany the day after

The star of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” posted another thought that indicates she had an epiphany after the room stopped spinning around on her:

“Never mix tequila and Titos,” she implored her fans.

In what seemed like a scene from About Last Night, Love and Ray decided to attend the music tour stop together. While there, they packed on the PDA, despite being in the throes of a contentious divorce.

A concertgoer sitting next to the couple filmed the estranged married couple getting hot and heavy.

Some fans convey disgust at Princess Love

The public spectacle incited debate on social media, with some fans opining about Love’s resolve to follow through on the divorce after three previous tries.

“She’s never going to leave that man for good. They need to be banned from ever filing a divorce again,” one fan barked on The Shade Room comments section.

Another fan swatted away the belief that they have reconciled their union.

“I drunk kiss my ex husband too. So what?!?! lol,” the woman penned.

While one fan entreated Ray to “Go get your family back Ray J,” another admonished the rapper and actor. “He really needs to grow up and seek counseling, privately.”

A fourth [respondent] said the episode amounts to very little, if anything.

“Looks like 2 drunk and horny people..nothing to see here lol.”

A fifth fan surmised that “Cocaine is a hella drug mixed with love 😢.”