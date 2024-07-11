The Braxtons to return to WE tv with new series

The Braxton family is set to grace our screens again in a new series on WE TV, premiering August 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET. This season, which will launch as a special commercial-free event, promises an intense exploration of the family’s dynamics following the death of Traci Braxton in 2022.

What to expect

In the upcoming series, viewers will witness the Braxton sisters, Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their mother, Ms. E, come together for the first time since Traci’s passing. The show offers a raw and unfiltered look into their lives as they navigate personal and professional challenges over eight compelling episodes. From Toni Braxton’s critical health issues as she prepares for her Las Vegas comeback, to Trina beginning therapy for PTSD and Towanda dealing with alopecia, the series delves deep into each family member’s journey toward healing and growth.

Tamar Braxton is on a wellness journey, while Ms. E is on the verge of realizing her dream of hosting a cooking show. Despite these positive strides, the reunion brings up unresolved issues within the family. The series asks: Will Traci’s last wish help the Braxtons rediscover their once close bond?

How to watch

The show will not only air on WE TV but will also be available for streaming on ALLBLK. To help viewers catch up, special recap episodes are scheduled for July 26 and August 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Produced by a team including Toni and Tamar Braxton, the series aims to offer an intimate look at the highs and lows of one of entertainment’s most beloved families. As the Braxtons face these trials, their story is one of resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of family ties.