7 ways to ask for new help from your partner

Relationships are built on a foundation of mutual support, love and understanding. Yet, as life evolves, so do our challenges and demands. Whether it’s navigating a new job, adjusting to life changes, or managing the household, there comes a time when you might need to ask your partner for additional help. This can be daunting, especially if you fear being perceived as needy or burdensome. However, approaching this conversation thoughtfully can strengthen your bond and foster a deeper connection. Here’s how to ask for new help from your partner in a way that feels natural and supportive.

1. Choose the right time and place

Timing is everything when it comes to delicate conversations. Choosing a moment when you and your partner are calm and free from distractions is essential. Avoid bringing up the topic during stressful times or when emotions are already running high. Instead, find a quiet moment when you can both focus on the conversation. Whether it’s over a relaxed dinner or during a peaceful walk, the setting should allow for open and honest communication.

2. Be clear about what you need

Before initiating the conversation, take some time to reflect on what you genuinely need help with. Be specific about the areas where you need support, whether it’s help with household chores, emotional support, or assistance with managing a busy schedule. Being clear and concise about your needs will make it easier for your partner to understand how they can contribute.

3. Use “I” statements

When asking for help, it’s crucial to communicate in a way that doesn’t make your partner feel attacked or criticized. Using “I” statements can help frame the conversation in a way that focuses on your feelings and needs rather than placing blame. For example, instead of saying, “You never help me with the kids,” try, “I feel overwhelmed with the kids sometimes, and I could really use your help.” This approach fosters a more supportive and collaborative atmosphere.

4. Acknowledge their efforts

Everyone likes to feel appreciated, especially when they’re being asked to do more. Acknowledging your partner’s current efforts can go a long way in making them feel valued. Let them know that you recognize and appreciate the help they’ve already provided. This shows gratitude and sets a positive tone for the conversation. For instance, you might say, “I really appreciate how much you’ve been helping with the house lately, and I was hoping we could talk about a few other things I might need help with.”

5. Be open to negotiation

Asking for help is a two-way street. Be prepared for your partner to express their own needs or limitations. They might have concerns about their ability to take on more responsibility, or they might need support in other areas themselves. Be open to negotiating and finding a balance that works for both of you. This might mean compromising or finding alternative solutions that address both of your needs.

6. Express how their help will benefit both of you

Sometimes, partners may not fully understand how their help will impact the relationship. Explain how the additional support will benefit both of you, not just you personally. For example, you might say, “If we can share the load more evenly, I think we’ll both have more time to relax and enjoy each other’s company.” This approach emphasizes the mutual benefits of the support, making it clear that it’s not just about one person’s needs.

7. Reinforce your bond

Asking for help can feel vulnerable, but it’s also an opportunity to reinforce the bond you share with your partner. Let them know you see this conversation as a way to strengthen your relationship. Emphasize that working together as a team will bring you closer and create a stronger partnership. You could say something like, “I believe that by supporting each other more, we can make our relationship even stronger and more fulfilling.”

Your relationship is a journey, and every step you take together builds a stronger foundation for the future. So don’t hesitate to ask for the help you need, knowing that it’s not just for your benefit but for the health and happiness of both of you.

