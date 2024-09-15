Rapper NLE Choppa had to be pulled down from the ceiling recently after feeling he was blatantly snubbed. Choppa was irate that his name was left off the list of Complex magazine’s “Top 20 rap artists in their 20s.”

The 21-year-old wasn’t the only one miffed. Many were quizzical about those who made the Top 5, as well as those who were left off.

The Top 5:

Playboi Carti Doja Cat Central Cee Megan Thee Stallion Yeat

Other controversial placements included NBA YoungBoy [Also called YoungBoy Never Broke Again] at No. 16; Sexyy Red at No. 15; Lil Uzi Vert at No. 11; Lil Baby at No. 9; Lil Yachty at No. 8; GloRilla at No. 7; Latto at No. 6; and Doja Cat at No. 2, ahead of Megan Thee Stallion, who was placed fourth.

The Memphis-born emcee, whose real name is Bryson LaShun Potts, stormed onto his eight million followers-strong Instagram page to sound off: “Whoever made that Complex list, I just want to let you know something: Yo a– need to go do Rock ’N Roll or some other s—. You see, I’ve been tucking my tail. I’ve been trying to be more positive. I’ve been trying to be more of a [light] for these people and y’all got me f—-d up. Y’all keep playing with me. Whoever made that motherf—ing list, go do R&B or some motherf—ing s—, ‘cause y’all got me f—d up.”

Choppa hastend to add, however, that, “I ain’t discrediting nobody on that motherf—ing list. No way, shape, or form.”

The Choppa tirade continued, as the Memphis rapper said: “But, you should have did 21 motherf—–s instead of 20 if you wanted to leave me off that motherf—–. You feel me?” He continued to boast, “October… After September, I’mma get through this lil season s—. I’mma get this s— off my chest, and after that, I’m back on y’all motherf—-ing a**es, ‘cause y’all got me f—-d up, for real. On the real. I swear to God.”

Choppa then listed accomplishments he feels should have been more than sufficient to make the Complex list: “[Age] 21. 18 Platinum [certifications]. 67 Gold. Y’all got me f—-d up. Go look at the certifications. Let me know who’s beating me, bruh. Respectfully. The only n—- that’s really—respect-fu-lly—the only n—- that really, really, really, really, really, really ahead in that space is YoungBoy. I’m 21, bruh. Y’all made a list about [rappers] in their 20’s. N—-, I’m one year into my 20’s. Ain’t nobody did what I did. Who did what I did by 21, my n—-? Sold out shows everywhere?”